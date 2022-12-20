Spanish club Deportivo Alavés partners with La Liga Football Schools in India

La Liga Club, Deportivo Alaves has partnered with La Liga India's focal grassroots development project, La Liga Football Schools to adopt the St Joseph's turf in Bandra, Mumbai.

Deportivo Alaves will administer the programme that provides technical training to young people and trainers as well as take part in additional engagement activities.

The alliance was recently established through a tournament followed by a fun fiesta at the Turf, as part of an engagement initiative for the participants.

48 young aspirants participated in the tournament, and they were split into three divisions based on their age (u10, u14, u16). The Spanish club provided sponsored kits for all the participants, and all the players also received memorabilia at the end of the event. This is the inception of training and other grassroots campaign of the Alaves-based club in India.

Mr. Miguel Casal Bouzon, Regional Technical Head, La Liga football schools, said, "With this partnership, Deportivo Alavés becomes the latest LaLiga club to enter India aiming to develop players both on and off the pitch. This association serves a fantastic opportunity for young aspirants to understand the technical aspect of the sport such as tactics, mental strength, fitness, and agility and prepare them to represent their respective teams at any platform."

