Sporting Club Bengaluru - A data-driven club on a quest to reach the pinnacle of Indian Football

Bengaluru, Jan 26: Sporting Club Bengaluru was very much in its early days when it made its debut in the Bangalore District Football Association (BDFA) Super Division last year.

But they made the football buffs in Garden City sit up and take notice of their performance in the inaugural season where they clinched the title with 46 points from 18 games, by virtue of which, they earned a berth for the I-League Second Division from the next season onwards.

The team mostly relies on local talent, with as many as 16 players from the city in its ranks. "Our Aim is to promote local talent and the focus is on the data to drive the club. We have set a five-year road map and we have achieved our first target in our debut season and we plan to work towards reaching our goals with the European approach," said SCB CEO Kishore SR while speaking at a press conference at Ritz Carlton on Wednesday (January 25), held to celebrate the club's Super Division title triumph.

The competitive nature of the 20-team BDFA Super Division can be identified from the fact that SCB roped in India international Robin Singh at the beginning of the season.

The mercurial striker made his presence felt in what was his return to Bengaluru after a seven-year absence.

"When I met with the promoters of the club, I thought the project was exciting. I want to give back a lot to Indian football and I'm more than happy to help the talented boys to come up and I'm ready to support them on and off the pitch," said Robin.

Promoting local talent is the buzzword in SCB circles and the coaches of the teams have been very instrumental in that.

The persistence with local talent saw five SCB players getting representation in the Karnataka state team for the country's senior men's national championship - Santosh Trophy.

Head coach Chinta Chandrashekar, spoke about SCB's season and future aspirations, "Our strong foundations, mindset and determination helped us become BDFA CHAMPIONS in our debut season, we will continue working in the same direction during the upcoming season. With new bigger challenges coming our way, like the I-League 2nd division, we have a lot of work to be done to put up a good performance and to hopefully be the first Bengaluru club to qualify for the I-League".

As they say, well begun is half done. SCB have started well and with the BDFA Super Division title in their kitty. The long road to the top tier of Indian Football lies ahead. For that, the I League Second Division is the next challenge, followed by a berth in its top tier.

Talking about the roadmap ahead, Club's Co-Founders and Directors Adrian Wright, Kulbir Sohi and Tony Sohi commented "SCB was formed by a group of passionate sport professionals that have a proven track record in professional football, we plan to illustrate that football is a business and will return investment, plus sustaining a very powerful ecosystem in the region we operate to benefit India as a whole. 2022 was our founding year and saw us claim the Champions spot in the Karnataka Super Division at the first attempt.

Our ambition is to play in the Indian Super League within five years and this visit from the UK has a clear motive to tell the local community of our plans and also connect with like-minded individuals that would like to join our journey to establish a first for professional football in India."

Source: Media Release