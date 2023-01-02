Spurs need to splash money in the transfer window to finish top-four: Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte believes Tottenham need to splash money in the transfer window to propel themselves for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Spurs finished the 2021-22 campaign strongly to pip rivals Arsenal to Champions League qualification, but their attempts to finish in the top four again this season have faltered.

A 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, as well as a draw with Brentford on Boxing Day, means Spurs have lost ground on Manchester United, with the Red Devils making it three straight wins with victory over Wolves on Saturday to move into fourth.

Conte's side have been unfortunate with injuries, with key players Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison sidelined with injuries.

Former Chelsea and Inter boss Conte feels Spurs could do with signing players to build the depth of their squad and make them competitive at the top end of the Premier League.

"I continue to repeat that we made a miracle [finishing fourth last season]," he told reporters after goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz inflicted another home loss for Spurs.

"Because we played only one competition with 12, 13 players and they didn't have injuries in the last 15 games and we played only the best players. Arsenal were only four points up and we finished 20 points less than Manchester City. We did a miracle and I knew the situation.

"I was very clear with the club and in the summer people spoke about Tottenham as title contenders. From my experience it was a bit crazy to read this but you have to accept this. If you have these injuries it becomes difficult," Conte added.

Tottenham have conceded more than two goals in seven consecutive league matches, which is an alarming situation for their defence. The North London club have also suffered their 3rd home loss in the league after the defeat against Aston Villa.

But the Italian manager is pleased with his team's performance and asserts they will be coming back strongly in the next match against Crystal Palace.

"About the performance, I'm not disappointed," Conte said. "From the start to the end I've seen the right commitment and desire and intensity.

"I was expecting this moment. Now we have to fight, strong, because the situation, we are there and in this league you can slip quickly," he concluded.

(with inputs from Omnisport)