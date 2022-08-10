Sterling, Messi and Neymar take social media by storm by dropping QR codes

Taking social media by storm, netizens are talking about the mysterious, larger-than-life QR codes that have been spotted across iconic locations -- from Wembley in London to Camp Nou in Barcelona, Sao Paulo in Brazil to Rosario in Argentina and Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai!

The same has been spotted on the social media handles of the football stars -- Lionel Messi, Neymar and Raheem Sterling.

"13/08/22 ➡️ Something unmissable is dropping... 🥶." Sterling shared on his Twitter handle with trendy hashtags #YoursToTake #TheDrop.

Just before the start of the Premier League 2022-23 season, Sterling had made the big switch from champions Manchester City to rivals Chelsea.

The England international had become Chelsea's first signing under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, who officially took over from Russian Roman Abramovich at the end of May.

The 27-year-old had played 47 games in all competitions for City last season, scoring 17 times and providing nine assists

"London is my home and where it all started for me, and it's amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge," Sterling had said at the time of signing for the Blues.

Mumbai in the mix

Of the five renowned football stadiums where the QR code has popped up, Mumbai's Andheri Sports Complex was also abuzz with curiosity when football fans noticed the colossal QR code appear at the venue.

Following the manifestations of the codes on-ground, the keyboard warriors have flooded the internet with trending posts.

The holy trinity of football -- Messi, Neymar and Sterling -- have reposted fan stories that include a swipe up link accompanied with the caption #YoursToTake #TheDrop.

Closer home, Gurpreet Sandhu, Prashant K Mohan, Sandesh Jhingan, Manvir Singh and Anirudh Thapa, among other popular Indian football players, have also shared the same QR code on their social media handles.

As football fans put on their thinking hats on to know more about the QR code, the suspense continues! Game on! Bring it on!