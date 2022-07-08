Bergwijn joins Dutch champions Ajax from Tottenham in €31.25m deal

Amsterdam, July 8: Steven Bergwijn has agreed a move to Eredivisie champions Ajax from Tottenham in a €31.25million (£26.5m) deal.

The Netherlands forward made the switch to England from PSV in January 2020 and made an immediate impact with a goal on debut in a 2-0 win over Manchester City.

But Bergwijn failed to command to a regular spot in the team and was included in the starting line-up of only four Premier League matches last season.

The signing of Richarlison from Everton pushed Bergwijn further down the pecking order and, with a World Cup on the horizon, he has opted for a switch back to the Netherlands, with Ajax confirming he has penned a five-year deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Head coach Alfred Schreuder told the club's official website: "It is indicative of Steven's ambition that he chooses to make the step to Ajax.

"He is a player with many qualities, has an enormous drive and is also very goal-oriented."

Bergwijn had confirmed last month his desire to depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while away on international duty at the Nations League.

"It would be nice if there was clarity soon. I just have to go play," he said. "But I want to leave Spurs now, that's for sure."

Ajax have lost forward Sebastien Haller to Borussia Dortmund for €31m, while winger Antony continues to be linked to Manchester United.