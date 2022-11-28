Sunil Chhetri Total International Goals: Record, Stats, Jersey Number, Honours and Awards List


India's talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri has scored 84 goals in 131 appearances, nine behind third-placed Argentina star Lionel Messi in the list for most international goals scored by a player.

Chhetri, who made his international debut in 2005, is regarded as one of the greatest ever footballers of India, having made the most appearances and also being the all-time top goal-scorer for the country.

Chhetri is only behind Messi (93 goals in 162 appearances) and leader Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (118 goals in 192 appearances) in the list for players with most goals for their national team among active players.

With his latest goal, Chhetri is level with Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas in fifth place for all-time most international goals by a player. 12 out of his 84 goals have been scored via penalties and he has scored the most against Nepal and Maldives.

In June 2005, following his success in the under-20 team, Chhetri announced his international arrival with a goal against arch-rivals Pakistan and since then went on to become the first Indian to make the top 10 international goalscorers list.

Chhetri has also scored more than 140 goals for the clubs he has represented over the years, including Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mumbai City FC among others.

The Indian football great has also had stints abroad with Kansas City Wizards in 2010 and the Sporting Club Portugal in 2012-13.

Chhetri has won many individual awards alongside some awards with club and country throughout his career. Now, here we take a look at Chhetri's stats, record, awards and numbers for the Indian national team:

Sunil Chhetri Profile

Date of Birth: 3 August 1984

Place of birth: Secunderabad, Telangana

Age: 37

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

International Debut: 2005

Jersey Number: 11

International Goals: 84 goals in 131 matches

Sunil Chhetri Awards

2011 - Arjuna Award

2019 - Padma Shri Award

2021 - Khel Ratna Award

Sunil Chhetri Individual Honours
AwardYear(s)
AIFF Player of the Year2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018–19
FPAI Indian Player of the Year2009, 2018, 2019
SAFF Championship Player of the Tournament2011, 2015, 2021
SAFF Championship Top Scorer2011, 2021
Hero of the Intercontinental Cup2018
Sunil Chhetri Honours With Country
AwardYear(s)
AFC Challenge Cup2008
SAFF Championship2011, 2015, 2021
Nehru Cup2007, 2009, 2012
Intercontinental Cup2017, 2018
Sunil Chhetri Records

131 - Most appearances for India

84 - Highest international goals by an Indian

19 - Most goals by an Indian players in AFC Competitions

6 times - AIFF Player of the Year

3 - Most hat-tricks for India

AFC Cup All-time XI (The Strikers) Inductee in 2021

Sunil Chhetri International Goals Break-up
Competiton/TournamentAppearancesGoals
SAFF Championship2218
Friendlies3517
Intercontinental Cup (Friendly tournament)711
FIFA World Cup qualifiers199
Nehru Cup (Friendly tournament)149
AFC Asian Cup qualifiers128
AFC Challenge Cup84
AFC Asian Cup54
AFC Challenge Cup qualifiers63
King's Cup (Friendly tournament)11
Sunil Chhetri International Goals Versus Teams
AgainstAppearance(s)Goal(s)
Maldives68
Nepal128
Chinese Taipei56
Bangladesh56
Cambodia35
Tajikistan55
Kenya24
Afghanistan74
Kyrgyz Republic33
Myanmar43
Bhutan23
Vietnam13
Guam33
Syria62
Lebanon32
Malaysia32
Oman52
Thailand32
Sri Lanka31
Bahrain21
South Korea11
Pakistan61
Cameroon11
Philippines21
Palestine21
Puerto Rico11
Macao21
New Zealand11
Curacao11
Hong Kong11
South Korea21
Total12984
Top 15 players with most goals in international football
RankingPlayerCountryGoalsAppearances
1Cristiano RonaldoPortugal118192
2Alie DaeiIran109148
3Lionel MessiArgentina93167
4Mokhtar DahariMalaysia89142
5Ferenc PuskasHungary8489
Sunil ChhetriIndia84131
7Ali MabkhoutUAE80107
8Godfrey ChitaluZambia79111
9Hussein SaeedIraq78136
10PeleBrazil7792
Robert LewandowskiPoland77136
12Sandor KocsisHungary7568
Kunishige KamamotoJapan7576
Bashar AbdullahKuwait75134
NeymarBrazil75122

