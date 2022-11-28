Sunil Chhetri Total International Goals: Record, Stats, Jersey Number, Honours and Awards List

India's talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri has scored 84 goals in 131 appearances, nine behind third-placed Argentina star Lionel Messi in the list for most international goals scored by a player.

Chhetri, who made his international debut in 2005, is regarded as one of the greatest ever footballers of India, having made the most appearances and also being the all-time top goal-scorer for the country.

Chhetri is only behind Messi (93 goals in 162 appearances) and leader Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (118 goals in 192 appearances) in the list for players with most goals for their national team among active players.

With his latest goal, Chhetri is level with Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas in fifth place for all-time most international goals by a player. 12 out of his 84 goals have been scored via penalties and he has scored the most against Nepal and Maldives.

In June 2005, following his success in the under-20 team, Chhetri announced his international arrival with a goal against arch-rivals Pakistan and since then went on to become the first Indian to make the top 10 international goalscorers list.

Chhetri has also scored more than 140 goals for the clubs he has represented over the years, including Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mumbai City FC among others.

The Indian football great has also had stints abroad with Kansas City Wizards in 2010 and the Sporting Club Portugal in 2012-13.

Chhetri has won many individual awards alongside some awards with club and country throughout his career. Now, here we take a look at Chhetri's stats, record, awards and numbers for the Indian national team: