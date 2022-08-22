Supreme Court hands AIFF management back to Federation; CoA reign ends, India hope to host FIFA U-17 WC

New Delhi, August 22: The Supreme Court on Monday (August 22) handed back the day-to-day management of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to the Federation committee that will be headed by its Secretary General Sunando Dhar.

This was FIFA’s main demand to lift India’s suspension and the apex court has literally ended the mandate of Committee of Administrators (CoA) to govern the AIFF.

This could mean that the AIFF can appeal to FIFA to continue them as the host of the Under-17 World Cup and the national senior teams and club teams can hope top resume their assignments as per the schedule.

Here are the main points of the Supreme Court order.

1. The election programme, fixed in pursuance of the order dated 3 August 2022, is permitted to be modified by extending the date of the election by a period of 1 week;

2. The voter's list for the ensuing election shall consist of representatives of 36 State associations.

4. The returning officers appointed shall be deemed to be appointed by this Court. Since no objection has been recorded against them by any of the parties arguing this matter,

5. The day to day matters of the AIFF shall be looked into by the admin led by the Secretary General Exclusively

6. CoA has already submitted the draft Constitution along with the tabulations for implementation. We request Sr Adv Gopal Sankaranarayan to assist us as Amicus Curiae regarding this, with Mr Samar Bansal.

7. The time schedule for the election shall stand extended by 1 week.

8. The ROs should re-fix the modalities from the stage the polls had already reached.

9. The EC of AIFF shall consist of 23 members (17 including treasurer will be elected by electoral college of 36); (6 members shall be drawn from eminent players)

10. An order been issued to facilitate the revocation of the the FIFA suspension and ensure that the prestige of hosting and participating is not affected.

11. In the event that the above is not taken to its logical conclusion, the Supreme Court shall pass further orders.