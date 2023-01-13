The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022: Nominees List, Ceremony Date, Time, Telecast and Live Streaming Info
The nominees in eight different categories for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 were revealed by FIFA on Thursday (January 12) and once against Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are set to go head to head.
The nominees for eight different trophies, including the men's and women's best players of the last year were revealed alongside the coach, goalkeeper, Puskas and fans of the year awards.
Headlining the nominees list is the two World Cup finals stars - France's Mbappe and Argentina's Messi. Apart from Messi and Mbappe, some other big names on the nominees list are retired France star Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Robert Levandowski, Sadio Mane and Neymar.
One serious contender for the award alongside recent World champion Messi, will be Benzema, who won the 2021-22 La Liga, the top Spanish club title and 2021-22 UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and finished as top scorer in both competitions. He also won the Ballon d'Or award last year back in October.
In the women's category, a number of England's Euro 2022-winning stars are in the running with Beth Mead and Leah Williamson nominated alongside the likes of Barcelona's Alexia Putellas and Lyon's Ada Hegerberg.
As for coaches, Argentina's World Cup winning coach Lionel Scaloni is among the nominees for the men's award, while England's European Championship winning coach Sarina Wiegman is among the nominees for the women's award.
The Puskas awards and Fans awards also has some unique names. The winner for the awards will be decided based on the results of voting which closes on February 3.
Here is all you need to know about The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 nominees, ceremony date and time:
The Best FIFA Football Men's Player of the Year 2022 Nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|National Team
|Julian Alvarez
|River Plate / Manchester City
|Argentina
|Jude Bellingham
|Borussia Dortmund
|England
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|France
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|Belgium
|Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund / Manchester City
|Norway
|Achraf Hakimi
|PSG
|Morocco
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich / Barcelona
|Poland
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool / Bayern Munich
|Senegal
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|France
|Lionel Messi
|PSG
|Argentina
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|Croatia
|Neymar
|PSG
|Brazil
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Egypt
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid
|Brazil
The Best FIFA Football Men's Goalkeeper of the Year 2022 Nominees
|Goalkeeper
|Club(s)
|National Team
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|Brazil
|Yassine Bounou
|Sevilla
|Morocco
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|Belgium
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|Brazil
|Emiliano Martinez
|Aston Villa
|Argentina
The Best FIFA Football Men's Coach of the Year 2022 Nominees
|Coach
|Team(s)
|Nationality
|Carlo Ancelotti
|Real Madrid
|Italian
|Didier Deschamps
|France
|French
|Pep Guardiola
|Manchester City
|Spanish
|Walid Regragui
|Wydad AC / Morocco
|Moroccan
|Lionel Scaloni
|Argentina
|Argentinian
The Best FIFA Football Women's Player of the Year 2022 Nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|National Team
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Debinha
|North Carolina Courage
|Brazil
|Jessie Fleming
|Chelsea
|Canada
|Ada Hegerberg
|Lyon
|Norway
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea
|Australia
|Beth Mead
|Arsenal
|England
|Vivianne Miedema
|Arsenal
|Netherlands
|Alex Morgan
|Orlando Pride / San Diego Wave
|USWNT
|Lena Oberdorf
|Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Alexandra Popp
|Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Wendie Renard
|Lyon
|France
|Keira Walsh
|Manchester City / Barcelona
|England
|Leah Williamson
|Arsenal
|England
The Best FIFA Football Women's Goalkeeper of the Year 2022 Nominees
|Goalkeeper
|Club(s)
|National Team
|Ann-Katrin Berger
|Chelsea
|Germany
|Mary Earps
|Manchester United
|England
|Christiane Endler
|Lyon
|Chile
|Merle Frohms
|Eintracht Frankfurt / Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Alyssa Naeher
|Chicago Red Stars
|USWNT
|Sandra Panos Garcia-Villamil
|Barcelona
|Spain
The Best FIFA Football Women's Coach of the Year 2022 Nominees
|Coach
|Team
|Nationality
|Sonia Bompastor
|Lyon
|French
|Emma Hayes
|Chelsea
|English
|Bev Priestman
|Canada
|English
|Pia Sundhage
|Brazil
|Swedish
|Martina Voss-Tecklenburg
|Germany
|German
|Sarina Wiegman
|England
|Dutch
FIFA Puskas Award 2022 Nominees
|Player
|Goal
|Tournament/League
|Date
|Salma Paralluelo
|Barcelona vs Villarreal
|2021–22 Primera Division (Women)
|April 2, 2022
|Dimitri Payet
|Marseille vs PAOK
|2021–22 UEFA Europa Conference League
|April 7, 2022
|Theo Hernandez
|AC Milan vs Atalanta
|2021-22 Serie A
|May 15, 2022
|Amandine Henry
|Barcelona vs Lyon
|2021–22 UEFA Women's Champions League
|May 21, 2022
|Mario Balotelli
|Adana Demirspor vs Goztepe Spor Kulubu
|2021-22 Super Lig
|May 22, 2022
|Alou Kuol
|Iraq U23 vs Australia U23
|2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup
|June 4, 2022
|Alessia Russo
|England vs Sweden
|Women’s Euro 2022
|July 26, 2022
|Francisco Gonzalez Metilli
|Central Cordoba vs Rosario
|2022 Argentine Primera División
|August 1, 2022
|Marcin Oleksy
|Warta Poznan vs Stal Rzeszow
|2022 PZU Amp Futbol Ekstraklasa
|November 6, 2022
|Richarlison
|Brazil vs Serbia
|FIFA World Cup 2022
|November 24, 2022
|Kylian Mbappe
|Argentina vs France
|FIFA World Cup 2022
|December 18, 2022
The Best FIFA Fan Award 2022 Nominees
• Abdullah Al-Salmi - Saudi Arabia Fan, who travelled across the desert to support his country at the World Cup in Qatar.
• Japan Fans
• Argentina Fans
When and where is The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony taking place?
The 2022 The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony will take place on February 27, 2023 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.
What time will the The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony start?
The timings of 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be revealed closer to date of the event.
How to watch The Best FIFA Football Awards on TV or live stream?
The 2022 The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony can be streamed FIFA's official YouTube channel. The full broadcast information of the The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony will be announced closer to the date.