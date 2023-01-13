The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022: Nominees List, Ceremony Date, Time, Telecast and Live Streaming Info


Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbppe and Neymar among nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards Men's Player of the Year 2022

The nominees in eight different categories for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 were revealed by FIFA on Thursday (January 12) and once against Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are set to go head to head.

The nominees for eight different trophies, including the men's and women's best players of the last year were revealed alongside the coach, goalkeeper, Puskas and fans of the year awards.

Headlining the nominees list is the two World Cup finals stars - France's Mbappe and Argentina's Messi. Apart from Messi and Mbappe, some other big names on the nominees list are retired France star Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Robert Levandowski, Sadio Mane and Neymar.

One serious contender for the award alongside recent World champion Messi, will be Benzema, who won the 2021-22 La Liga, the top Spanish club title and 2021-22 UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and finished as top scorer in both competitions. He also won the Ballon d'Or award last year back in October.

In the women's category, a number of England's Euro 2022-winning stars are in the running with Beth Mead and Leah Williamson nominated alongside the likes of Barcelona's Alexia Putellas and Lyon's Ada Hegerberg.

As for coaches, Argentina's World Cup winning coach Lionel Scaloni is among the nominees for the men's award, while England's European Championship winning coach Sarina Wiegman is among the nominees for the women's award.

The Puskas awards and Fans awards also has some unique names. The winner for the awards will be decided based on the results of voting which closes on February 3.

Here is all you need to know about The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 nominees, ceremony date and time:

The Best FIFA Male Nominees

The Best FIFA Football Men's Player of the Year 2022 Nominees

PlayerClub(s)National Team
Julian AlvarezRiver Plate / Manchester CityArgentina
Jude BellinghamBorussia DortmundEngland
Karim BenzemaReal MadridFrance
Kevin De BruyneManchester CityBelgium
Erling HaalandBorussia Dortmund / Manchester CityNorway
Achraf HakimiPSGMorocco
Robert LewandowskiBayern Munich / BarcelonaPoland
Sadio ManeLiverpool / Bayern MunichSenegal
Kylian MbappePSGFrance
Lionel MessiPSGArgentina
Luka ModricReal MadridCroatia
NeymarPSGBrazil
Mohamed SalahLiverpoolEgypt
Vinicius JrReal MadridBrazil

The Best FIFA Football Men's Goalkeeper of the Year 2022 Nominees

GoalkeeperClub(s)National Team
AlissonLiverpoolBrazil
Yassine BounouSevillaMorocco
Thibaut CourtoisReal MadridBelgium
EdersonManchester CityBrazil
Emiliano MartinezAston VillaArgentina

The Best FIFA Football Men's Coach of the Year 2022 Nominees

CoachTeam(s)Nationality
Carlo AncelottiReal MadridItalian
Didier DeschampsFranceFrench
Pep GuardiolaManchester CitySpanish
Walid RegraguiWydad AC / MoroccoMoroccan
Lionel ScaloniArgentinaArgentinian
The Best FIFA Female Nominees

The Best FIFA Football Women's Player of the Year 2022 Nominees

PlayerClub(s)National Team
Aitana BonmatiBarcelonaSpain
DebinhaNorth Carolina CourageBrazil
Jessie FlemingChelseaCanada
Ada HegerbergLyonNorway
Sam KerrChelseaAustralia
Beth MeadArsenalEngland
Vivianne MiedemaArsenalNetherlands
Alex MorganOrlando Pride / San Diego WaveUSWNT
Lena OberdorfWolfsburgGermany
Alexandra PoppWolfsburgGermany
Alexia PutellasBarcelonaSpain
Wendie RenardLyonFrance
Keira WalshManchester City / BarcelonaEngland
Leah WilliamsonArsenalEngland

The Best FIFA Football Women's Goalkeeper of the Year 2022 Nominees

GoalkeeperClub(s)National Team
Ann-Katrin BergerChelseaGermany
Mary EarpsManchester UnitedEngland
Christiane EndlerLyonChile
Merle FrohmsEintracht Frankfurt / WolfsburgGermany
Alyssa NaeherChicago Red StarsUSWNT
Sandra Panos Garcia-VillamilBarcelonaSpain

The Best FIFA Football Women's Coach of the Year 2022 Nominees

CoachTeamNationality
Sonia BompastorLyonFrench
Emma HayesChelseaEnglish
Bev PriestmanCanadaEnglish
Pia SundhageBrazilSwedish
Martina Voss-TecklenburgGermanyGerman
Sarina WiegmanEnglandDutch
Puskas and Fan Awards Nominees

FIFA Puskas Award 2022 Nominees

PlayerGoalTournament/LeagueDate
Salma ParallueloBarcelona vs Villarreal2021–22 Primera Division (Women)April 2, 2022
Dimitri PayetMarseille vs PAOK2021–22 UEFA Europa Conference LeagueApril 7, 2022
Theo HernandezAC Milan vs Atalanta2021-22 Serie AMay 15, 2022
Amandine HenryBarcelona vs Lyon2021–22 UEFA Women's Champions LeagueMay 21, 2022
Mario BalotelliAdana Demirspor vs Goztepe Spor Kulubu2021-22 Super LigMay 22, 2022
Alou KuolIraq U23 vs Australia U232022 AFC U-23 Asian CupJune 4, 2022
Alessia RussoEngland vs SwedenWomen’s Euro 2022July 26, 2022
Francisco Gonzalez MetilliCentral Cordoba vs Rosario2022 Argentine Primera DivisiónAugust 1, 2022
Marcin OleksyWarta Poznan vs Stal Rzeszow2022 PZU Amp Futbol EkstraklasaNovember 6, 2022
RicharlisonBrazil vs SerbiaFIFA World Cup 2022November 24, 2022
Kylian MbappeArgentina vs FranceFIFA World Cup 2022December 18, 2022

The Best FIFA Fan Award 2022 Nominees

• Abdullah Al-Salmi - Saudi Arabia Fan, who travelled across the desert to support his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

• Japan Fans

• Argentina Fans

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 Ceremony Date, Time and Telecast Information

When and where is The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony taking place?

The 2022 The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony will take place on February 27, 2023 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

What time will the The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony start?

The timings of 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be revealed closer to date of the event.

How to watch The Best FIFA Football Awards on TV or live stream?

The 2022 The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony can be streamed FIFA's official YouTube channel. The full broadcast information of the The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony will be announced closer to the date.

Published On January 13, 2023

