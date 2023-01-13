The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022: Nominees List, Ceremony Date, Time, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

The nominees in eight different categories for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 were revealed by FIFA on Thursday (January 12) and once against Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are set to go head to head.

The nominees for eight different trophies, including the men's and women's best players of the last year were revealed alongside the coach, goalkeeper, Puskas and fans of the year awards.

Headlining the nominees list is the two World Cup finals stars - France's Mbappe and Argentina's Messi. Apart from Messi and Mbappe, some other big names on the nominees list are retired France star Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Robert Levandowski, Sadio Mane and Neymar.

One serious contender for the award alongside recent World champion Messi, will be Benzema, who won the 2021-22 La Liga, the top Spanish club title and 2021-22 UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and finished as top scorer in both competitions. He also won the Ballon d'Or award last year back in October.

In the women's category, a number of England's Euro 2022-winning stars are in the running with Beth Mead and Leah Williamson nominated alongside the likes of Barcelona's Alexia Putellas and Lyon's Ada Hegerberg.

As for coaches, Argentina's World Cup winning coach Lionel Scaloni is among the nominees for the men's award, while England's European Championship winning coach Sarina Wiegman is among the nominees for the women's award.

The Puskas awards and Fans awards also has some unique names. The winner for the awards will be decided based on the results of voting which closes on February 3.

Here is all you need to know about The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 nominees, ceremony date and time: