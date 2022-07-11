The big transfer! Paul Pogba completes Juventus return after leaving Manchester United

London, July 11: Paul Pogba has completed a return to Juventus after his departure from Manchester United.

Pogba left United in June following the expiration of his contract, and had long been expected to rejoin his former club in Turin.

He left Juve to rejoin United six years ago, in a then-world record deal worth £89m (€112m).

Pogba spent four years at Juve during his last spell at the club, having also joined Juve on a free transfer from United in 2012. The France midfielder will wear the number 10 shirt for the Bianconeri, who signed Angel Di Maria on a free transfer last week.

His return to Old Trafford in 2016 was seen as a statement move by United as they looked to re-establish themselves as English football's premier power after three disappointing years since Alex Ferguson's retirement.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Pogba's arrival was not the catalyst for a return to the glory years for United, who have not won the Premier League title since 2013.

Pogba has become a representation of United's underachievement in the eyes of many supporters, with his performances rarely at the level most expected for a world-record signing.

His relationship with fans was often fractious and their chants of "f*** off Pogba" – to which he responded by cupping his ear – during the April win over Norwich City suggested a parting of ways was likely the best option for all parties.

He leaves United having won the Europa League and EFL Cup once apiece.

While Juve have strengthened by bringing in Di Maria and Pogba, they look set to sell defender Matthijs de Ligt to fellow European heavyweights Bayern Munich.

Paul is back in Turin!

"Paul is back in Turin. He left as a boy and returns as a man and a champion, but there is one thing that has not changed - the desire to write unforgettable pages of club history together once more," the Turin club wrote on their official website while welcoming back to their ranks.

"Although we parted ways, we never really forgot about each other, and there is something ancestral in the call that after a thousand adventures eventually leads you back home," the Juventus statement added.

(With OPTA/Juvenuts Media inputs)