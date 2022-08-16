The Explainer: A timeline of FIFA ban and its possible implications on Indian football

#June 21: First round of talks between the visiting FIFA-AFC team and CoA running the affairs of Indian football goes off well.

#June 22: The AIFF member units meet the visiting FIFA-AFC team and informed them that the Supreme Court intervention in the national sports body was out of necessity.

#June 23: The visiting FIFA-AFC team sets deadlines to clean up the mess, asks the stakeholders to get the constitution approved by July 31 and conduct elections by September 15.

#July 13: The CoA sends final draft constitution of AIFF to FIFA.

#July 16: The CoA submits AIFF draft constitution to Supreme Court for its approval.

Advertisement Advertisement

#July 18: AIFF state units expressed unhappiness over several provisions in the final draft constitution, but say willing to find middle ground.

#July 21: Supreme court endorses the need to expedite the elections to the AIFF.

#July 26: FIFA recommends AIFF to have 25 per cent eminent player representation in its Executive Committee as co-opted members instead of the 50 per cent stipulated in the draft constitution by CoA.

#July 28: A SC bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant say it will hear the modalities for holding the elections on August 3.

#August 3: SC directs AIFF executive committee to to expeditiously hold elections as per the schedule proposed by the CoA, which is currently running the affairs of the national federation. .

#August 5: Supreme Court approves the COA time-line for AIFF elections, polls to be held on August 28 and the poll process will start on August 13.

#August 6: FIFA threatens to suspend the AIFF and strip of its right to host the Women's U-17 World Cup in October due to a third party influence.

#August 7: The CoA assures FIFA that its is on course to set the AIFF.

#August 10: The CoA files a contempt petition against ousted AIFF president Praful Patel for interfering with the proceedings of the Supreme Court.

#August 11: SC warns the state units of exercising its authority" if ousted AIFF chief Patel attends its meetings and interferes with the administration of justice.

#August 13: AIFF includes 36 'eminent' players, including Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan, in the list of voters comprising the electoral college for the general's body elections, which are to be held on August 28.

#August 15: FIFA suspends AIFF due to undue influence from third parties and says the U-17 Women's World Cup "cannot currently be held in India as planned.

Possible implications

#The women's U-17 World Cup will not be held in India till the ban is in place.

#No Indian team can participate in international competitions or friendlies.

#ATK Mohun Bagan's chance to take part in the inter-zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup in September looks doubtful for now.

#Gokulam Kerala will not be able to represent India in next week's Asian women's club championships.

#India's international friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam scheduled for next month stands cancelled.