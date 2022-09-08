The Queen: Manchester United shares sorrow of the nation after the Queen dies aged 96

London, Sept. 9: Manchester United have paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II following the announcement of her death on Thursday.

The Premier League side posted a short statement of tribute following the news that the 96-year-old – Britain's longest-reigning monarch – had passed away, with their club crest rendered black on social media.

Erik ten Hag's side are set to face Real Sociedad in their Europa League opener later on Thursday at Old Trafford, and the club confirmed the match will proceed as planned.

"Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II," read the club's statement.

"The club recognises her immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.

"Everyone connected with Manchester United joins the wider football family in sending our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family.

"Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.

"A minute's silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen.

"Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect."

Source: OPTA