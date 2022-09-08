The Queen: Premier League pays tribute to Her Majesty after her passing at the age of 96

London, September 9: The Premier League has paid tribute to the Queen after the death of Her Majesty at the age of 96 was confirmed by the Royal Family on Thursday (September 8).

Buckingham Palace issued a statement on the status of the Queen's health earlier in the day and said doctors were "concerned", with members of the Royal Family travelling to Balmoral to be by her side.

News of her "peaceful" passing was confirmed at 6.30pm BST, and an outpouring of tributes were swiftly posted from across the world, including from the Premier League to the UK's longest serving monarch.

A statement on the Premier League's Twitter page read: "The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty."

Arsenal held a minute's silence and wore black armbands at the start of the second half of their Europa League group stage game against FC Zurich to pay respects.