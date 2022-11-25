The secret of success is my monotonous routine, says India captain Sunil Chhetri

India's captain supremo Sunil Chhetri sat down with Kunal Shah, Founder of CRED, for a fireside chat on the latest episode of CRED Curious.

CRED Curious is a YouTube series that publishes video content that sparks & satiates curiosity about leaders, founders and entrepreneurs. The aim is to bring insights from the best minds to the viewers ‌ to enable a better life.

And in their latest episode, the Indian captain was the guest. Sunil Chhetri currently is the third-highest international football goalscorer with 84 goals for India. He is only behind two giants of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

And the veteran striker currently leads the former ISL Champions Bengaluru FC. He has scored 61 goals for the Bengaluru brigade since joining them from Mumbai City FC in 2017. The Indian striker has played for the likes of Sporting CP B, East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan in the past.