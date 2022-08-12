Things to know about Arsenal target Yeremi Pino

Kolkata, August 12: As per rumours in Spain, Arsenal have registered their interest in Villareal wonderkid Yeremi Pino.

The 19-year-old is widely regarded as one of the biggest prospects in world football but the Yellow Submarine might have to sell him this summer in order to sustain financially.

Villareal have to balance their books this summer and had hoped that they could cash in on Pau Torres and Arnaut Danjuma but they are yet to receive good offers for either of the two.

It is therefore presumed that they could be open to letting their crown jewel Pino go this summer.

Pino has a relase clause of 67 million pounds in his Villareal deal but the Spanish side could potentially sell him around the 40 million pounds mark. That would be quite a bargain fee for a player of Pino's potential.

Pino is only 19 right now but has already made 77 appearances for Villareal till date. His exploits has also been rewarded by Luis Enrique as the youngster already boasts four Spain caps to his name scoring once in the process.

Still very much an unfinished article, Pino's last season was far from spectacular. He scored seven goals and provided four assists in 40 games across all competitions which is not poor considering he was not an automatic starter.

Pino certainly suits Arsenal's recruitment model thanks to his age and immense potential. The Gunners are not short of quality on the flanks but Pino's addition could significantly strengthen them.

Pino is capable of playing on either flank and is know for his technique, pace and dribbling ability. He is also more adept of leading the line and could become a huge asset for Mikel Arte if he joins the Gunners. The youngster is also either-footed which makes him more dangerous and unpredictable.

With th addition of Pino, Nicolas Pepe's time at the club could come to an end. The club record signing has struggled to live up his potential at the club and has been widely linked with an exit.