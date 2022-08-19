Things to know about Chelsea-bound Italian wonderkid Cesare Casadei

Bengaluru, Aug 19: Despite a change in ownership, Chelsea management remains uncompromising in improving its youth ranks and it is likely to be the same case during this transfer window as well. The Blues have already splashed big money on the likes of Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

More first-team signings are still expected. Besides the big names, the club is also seeking some deals for its young ranks and Inter Milan's Cesare Casadei is expected to join the side with the same sentiment.

The Italian youngster has agreed on a deal to sign the Blues with a fee of around £12.6million. The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest midfielders in Italy presently and it could eventually be a great coup for the English giants in the long run.

Not so popular in the footballing circuit yet, here are a couple of things you need to know about him:

Advertisement Advertisement

His career so far

The 19-year-old midfielder who joined Inter as a 15-year-old back in 2018 and has slowly evolved into the reserve side recently. He conquered the Italian Primavera championship for Inter, the country’s youth league, and scored 14 times while adding four assists in 30 league appearances last year.

Considering his potential he was also even named in The Guardian’s annual Next Generation series back in 2020. However, despite being viewed as one of the hottest prospects in Italian football, he is yet to get a senior call under Simone Inzaghi. He made the bench on one occasion for the Serie A side but never made it onto the pitch.

Playing Style

Casadei is predominantly a box-to-box midfielder however can also play as a number 10 as well if required. His playing style has been compared to Frank Lampard's due to his ability to bursting forward and powerful presence in the middle of the park. He contributes to the attack and defence equally while playing on the right or left of a midfield three.

His Position at Chelsea

It is understood that Casadei would initially be brought in as an academy signing, with a view to developing him into a first-team regular in a new environment at first. However, it is also possible that Chelsea could loan him back to any Serie A side for more first-team involvement.