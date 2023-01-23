Things to know about Chelseas latest potential right-winger Noni Madueke

PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke is Chelsea's latest signing in this window as the Blues continue with their spending spree.

The Stamford Bridge side were the highest spenders in the summer and are following the same route in the winter window as well with five signings already taking place.

It has taken their spending to £152m with Ivory Coast wonderkid David Datro Fofana, Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, Vasco da Gama wonderkid Andrey Santos, Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, and lastly biggest of them Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk joining the side. The latest inclusion will be the 20-year-old right-winger who has long been heralded as a potential star of the future.

Not a popular name in the European circuit yet, here are a couple of things you need to know about Madueke-

Noni Madueke's Career so far:

The PSV winger has been tearing it up in the Eredivisie since leaving England. Before joining PSV in 2018, the 20-year-old played for the Tottenham reserve for four years. His breakthrough came during the previous season, and he has been on fire ever since. In 35 games in all competitions last season, he scored nine goals and had seven assists. So far this season, he has had tough luck with injuries playing only nine games and scoring twice, however, there's no doubt he remains a hot talent.

Playing Style:

In his early years, the young attacker mostly operated as an advanced playmaker or No. 10. However, with PSV, he has been playing as a right winger since last season with manager Ruud van Nistelrooy using him as a wide attacker. Madueke however, has also frequently played as a left winger as well. His playing style has been compared to Arjen Robben's because of his superb left foot, which he uses to perform accurately through balls and potent long shots.

Potential Chelsea position:

Chelsea are likely to hand him a role in the wide right as well. The Blues are short of quality attacking options at the right with the likes of Pulisic, Ziyech, etc all struggling to impress Graham Potter. A couple of them are likely to be shipped off this January or in Summer and Madueke could take their place in the team. At just 20 years of age, there's a vast future ahead of him and Chelsea surely is the next great step in his career.