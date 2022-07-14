Things to know about West Ham United bound Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca

Bengaluru, July 14: West Ham United have been linked with Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca with the 23-year-old seen as a player to lead the Hammers' attack.

The London-based side are on a tightrope when it comes to their position upfront with Michail Antonio as their only recognized number 9.

The 31-year-old also has dealt with his fair share of injury problems in recent times. If the 31-year-old again faces time on the sideline, it could seriously hinder West Ham's progression next season. As a result, they are extensively looking to sign a striker and Scamacca who was earlier approached by Paris Saint Germain, is reportedly now their prime target.

They are in now advanced negotiations with Sassuolo for Gianluca Scamacca and there is a big possibility a deal could be closed within the next few days.

Not a popular name in the European circuit yet, here are a couple of things you need to know about him:

His career so far

In his youth days, the Italian spent time with AS Roma as well as PSV Eindhoven before signing for Sassuolo in 2017. However, the center forward struggled to maintain a good standard with the Serie A side which resulted in him spending four consecutive seasons out on loan, in the Dutch Eredivisie as well as Serie B.

In 2020-21 on loan at Genoa, he bagged 12 goals in all competitions which made head coach Alessio Dionisi establish himself as a number 9 for Sassuolo last season. The 23-year-old lived up to the hype fully and delivered a breakthrough season with 16 league goals last season.

Playing Style

Scamacca is a classic number 9 but can also play as a secondary forward. His 6’4″ big stature is flawless for holding up play and winning aerial battles. Moreover, he is also adept at making driving runs forward, alongside scoring long-range goals. The youngster has everything at his disposal to be a perfect striking option in the Premier League.

Transfer Fee

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move to PSG but it is understood that the Italian forward has been more influenced by the project under David Moyes. The 23-year-old will reportedly cost Hammers a fee close to £40million plus add-ons and he could be their biggest ever signing.