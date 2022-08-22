Three Arsenal players who are expected to be sold before the deadline

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Arsenal have had a busy transfer window, having brought in Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos for over £110 million combined.

Their transfer activity however is believed to be still not closed. The club are reportedly still seeking two transfer with a central midfielder and wide attacker next to be on the agenda.

However, prior to that, it is understood that Arsenal at first now would look to trim down the squad further. The club have already sold some of the unwanted stars like Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Matteo Guendozui, Kostas Mavropanos, etc. However, there is still some deadwood left in the squad, and ahead of the transfer deadline more movements are expected.

These are the three big names expected to depart the club before 31st August:

1. Hector Bellerin

Advertisement Advertisement

The Spaniard spent the last season away on loan at Real Betis and had a good time in La Liga where he was also part of the side that won the Copa del Rey. However, he does not have any future at Emirates anymore.

The Arsenal defender is not wanted by manager Mikel Arteta and the player is keen to leave. However, with Real Betis struggling with the transfer budget a deal with the player is yet to be reached. Barcelona are also said to be interested in him however no concrete offer has been made, as per reports. But there’s a feeling of inevitably over Bellerin’s departure.

2. Nicolas Pepe

Pepe has fallen behind Smith Rowe, Saka, Martin Odegaard, and even Gabriel Martinelli in the pecking order and things are unlikely to change for the 26-year-old. The club will certainly let him go if the right offer comes in before the end of the window. There have been interests from Spain as well as Premier League. But for sure they will have to take a big hit on their £72m attacker.

3. Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Another player with no future at Emirates, Arsenal are actively looking for buyers for their versatile England international. The 24-year-old managed a loan deal in the second half of the campaign with AS Roma where he has had a mixed outcome. This summer he is now expected to be shipped off permanently. West Ham are the latest side which have shown interest in him, as per reports.