Three attackers Manchester United are monitoring

Kolkata, August 22: Manchester United are looking to recruit two new forwards this summer if Cristiano Ronaldo makes an exit, as per rumours in England.

Despite his sky-high wages, the Portuguese international could find himself a new club before before the summer transfer window slams shut in less than a fortnight.

Regardless of Ronaldo's future at the club, Erik ten Hag is believed to be keen on signing two more attackers before the transfer window closes.

Here, we look at three players they are monitoring.

Antony - Ajax

Ajax wonderkid Antony has been linked with a reunion with Ten Hag since the Dutchman was named United manager. However, the rumours died down due to Ajax's huge demands for the the Brazilian international. But, the rumours have resurfaced following the Red Devils' dismal start to the season with reports claiming that the winger has been absent from training for two days in a row. Ajax are holding out for a fee of £78 million fee for their star attacker and are hoping that United match that.

Cody Gakpo - PSV

Another wide forward from Eredivisie to have been linked with a move to Old Trafford is PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old Dutch international likes to operate from the left flank and can also feature as an out-an-out number nine. With Marcus Rashford still struggling to rediscover his best form, Gakpo could prove to be a solid addition to the Red Devils. The Netherlands international has already scored three goals and provided four assists in six games this campaign having contributed with a total of 36 goalscoring contributions last season in 47 games.

Yannick Carrasco - Atletico Madrid

Another wide player to have been linked with a move to United is Atletico Madrid's Carrasco. The Belgian international has plenty of experience at the highest level or both club an country and would add a whole new dimension to the Red Devils' attack. As per rumours, United have been told that they will have to pay the full €60 million (£50 million) release clause of the winger if they want to prise him away from Atletico this summer. Aged only 28 right now, it could still prove to be a solid investment from their point of view.