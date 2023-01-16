Three bargain Mykhailo Mudryk alternative Arsenal can look at this January window

Arsenal will have to look elsewhere for a new attacker following Chelsea's hijacking of Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Despite encountering several rounds of talks with hardball negotiators Shakhtar Donetsk, the Gunners seem to have lost the race to sign with rival Chelsea.

The Ukrainian was regarded as Arsenal's main priority in this window however Chelsea now have swooped to snatch the £88 million youngster. The revelation may come as a significant transfer setback for Arsenal, who are looking to add more fire upfront to mount their title challenge.

Mikel Arteta is now expected to explore the market for new options. With that in mind, here we have looked at three alternative options to Mudryk that the North London side could try to strike a deal for this month.

Marcus Thuram

One of the most bargain deals to get this January, the French international will be available for as little as £10 million this month with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. This has been Marcus Thuram's breakthrough season that has caught the eye of top sides around Europe. He has 13 goals and four assists in just 17 matches for Gladbach this term. Getting him would ensure a good option playing at the top as well as in the left wing.

Wilfried Zaha

The 30-year-old was linked with Gunners several times however every time the deal broke through. But now with the Ivorian international's contract set to end in six months' time, Arsenal could reignite their interest in getting him for a cut-price deal this month. This move may not promise to be a long-term solution but six goals and two assists in the Premier League this season show that there is still plenty of top football left in him. Getting him on a bargain deal could be a good decision at this point.

Leandro Trossard

The Belgian's fallout with Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has seen him available for a deal this month. The 28-year-old could be a shrewd addition to the ranks who can play in a number of positions and is well aware of Premier League football. He is under contract until June with the option of a further 12 months. Some sources have suggested that Brighton have already activated that option, allowing them to protect his market value. But despite that fact, he could be available for a decent fee however should the Gunners target him, they could face competition from rival Tottenham.