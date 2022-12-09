Three Best Premier League Players In The 2022 FIFA World Cup So Far
The ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup has been nothing but astonishing with some major twists and turns. A lot of results have seen underdogs earning some significant results, while some big weights have been quite consistent with their display.
The knock-out rounds are currently commencing as the tournament heads toward its most engrossing phase. A lot of players have already stood out in the meantime however a couple of Premier League players especially have managed to light up.
Here we have looked at three Premier League players who have produced some memorable displays so far in the tournament:
1. Richarlison (Brazil/Tottenham Hotspur)
The Everton attacker made a big money to Spurs in the summer and his form for his club has been somewhat cold and hot. However, he has been a star of this tournament for the Selecao where he has already netted three major goals. He scored two goals in Brazil's opening game against Serbia silencing his doubters. Although he had a flat game against Switzerland in their 1-0 win. But returning to the side in the round of 16 against South Korea, he produced a man-of-the-match display scoring one and making some major moves in their 4-1 win.
With two goals and three assists already in the tournament, the Manchester United midfielder has been one of the best layers in this tournament so far. He produced a couple of spectacular assists in the opening win against Ghana while scoring a brace against Uruguay next. He also stood out with an assist against Switzerland in their 6-1 win. The Manchester United attacking midfielder has been the main creative force of Fernando Santos' team and will be key against Morocco next.
2. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal/Manchester United)
With two goals and three assists already in the tournament, the Manchester United midfielder has been one of the best layers in this tournament so far. He produced a couple of spectacular assists in the opening win against Ghana while scoring a brace against Uruguay next. He also stood out with an assist against Switzerland in their 6-1 win. The Manchester United attacking midfielder has been the main creative force of Fernando Santos' team and will be key against Morocco next.
3. Bukayo Saka (England/Arsenal)
The Arsenal youngster has continued his rich form for the Three Lions in this tournament as well. The 21-year-old has been a livewire for England in this competition where he has already netted three goals. Also, his goal in England's Round of 16 matches against Senegal made him the second-youngest player in history to score in a World Cup knockout game. A lot will depend on his performance when he will face France in the next round.