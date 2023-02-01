Three big reasons behind Manchester United becoming a solid defensive unit this season

After a stuttering start to his Manchester United career, new manager Erik Ten Hag seems to have now steadied the ship at Old Trafford.

After losing 2-1 to Brighton and 4-0 to Brentford in their opening two matches of the season, the drastic progress that Manchester United have made in recent months is undoubtedly praiseworthy. One of the biggest reasons behind the upturn is the solidity at the back which has been a huge issue for the club in recent seasons.

United have now recorded 15 clean sheets in 28 games so far this season, sitting jointly with Spanish giants Barcelona at the second spot and just one behind Premier League rivals Newcastle United – who lead the list with 16 clean sheets in Europe's top five leagues.

Out of the 25 goals they conceded in the Premier League, 10 of those only came in the game against Manchester City and Brentford, indicating the impact that new boss Ten Hag has already instilled since those despairs.

These are the three key reasons that can be cited as the significant factor behind the resurrection-

Casemiro's arrival:

The addition of defensive midfielder Casemiro this summer marked a turning point and was a significant contributor to the defence being so strong. After his arrival, he took time to adapt, but since he was named to the starting lineup, United haven't looked back. The 30-year-old defensive midfielder has been arguably United's best player this season. Casemiro protecting the backline as well as dictating the play has been a big factor behind United's backline recovery.

Solid Unit at the back:

The defensive duo Raphael Varane and summer signing Lisandro Martinez's impact is one of the grounds behind United's success at the back. However, mainly Ten Hag's defensive shape is the key factor behind the improvements. In most of the games, the backline consisting of any of the United defenders has looked much more organized and stable and the Dutch manager's coaching and instruction should be praised in this regard.

David De Gea's Form:

Another big factor behind United's stability is the form of goalkeeper David De Gea. Besides a couple of let off, the United number one has been terrific in terms of shot-stopping ability and has made numerous match-winning saves this season. Having recorded 15 clean sheets, the 32-year-old definitely deserves praise for the role he has played so far.