Three biggest Serie A signings this summer

Bengaluru, Sept. 8: Italian clubs are known for their cautious approach in the transfer window and this summer was no different.

Most of the sides restrained spending big money and there were more notable departures than arrivals in this summer window.

Only Juventus and Milan, were somewhat the most active in the league this year while most of the clubs looked for loans and bargain deals during the window. As per reports, the Serie A sides spent only £670 million which is not even close to Premier League's £1.9bn spending.

But overall, there have been some big money arrivals nevertheless and these three are the biggest deals in Italy in the summer transfer window:

1. Gleison Bremer

In the wake of Matthijs de Ligt's departure to Bayern Munich, Massimiliano Allegri's main priority in the summer was to land a first-team center-back, and the 25-year-old Torino defender's arrival has plugged the gap in their defensive line. Juventus were locked in a race with Serie A rivals Inter for the 25-year-old's services and finally managed to get a breakthrough with a £42.5m fee. He is the costliest signing in Serie A this summer.

2. Charles de Ketelaere

The 21-year-old became the Jupiler Pro League's most expensive export this summer with Milan splashing £27m for the versatile attacker. Milan had to fend off interest from English side Leeds United before concluding a record fee with Club Brugge. Ketelaere scored 14 goals and racked up seven assists for the Belgian side last season. He has played in all the games for Milan so far after joining them, managing one assist till now.

3. Ederson

The Brazilian midfielder is third on this list after moving to Atalanta for €15m plus a player, Matteo Lovato after just half a season at Salernitana. The 23-year-old midfielder was one of the biggest reasons behind Salernitana maintaining their Serie A status last season and Atalanta will hope they will get similar service from this signing.