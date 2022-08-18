Three bold decisions Erik ten Hag needs to make at Manchester United

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Erik Ten Hag came to Manchester United with a lot of high expectations and things look brighter following an impressive pre-season.

However, the club is now at its lowest point in the post-Fergie era after an abysmal start to the 2022/23 season.

An opening day 1-2 defeat against Brighton at Old Trafford, and most recently shameful 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford, have now put United at the bottom of the Premier League.

The Dutch manager has not gotten the desired backing from the management in terms of signings so far, however, still there are things he could do to put more authority in the squad and improve the balance on the side.

Ten Hag needs to fix some major issues if he is to guide them back to the top of English football and these three points could be the starting of making changes in the prevalent department.

1. Captaincy change

A lot has been said about Ten Hag's decision to put trust in struggling Harry Maguire. The record-breaking English transfer so has clearly failed to inspire this group of players and continues to deliver sub-par performance. Maguire's position on the side could be guaranteed due to the massive price tag associated with him and his leadership role on the side.

Given his performance, he should not be a guaranteed starter. Handing someone the captainship role could shake up the playing squad, and send a message that nobody is guaranteed on the team. Plus, it could also lessen the burden from the player's shoulder and he could perform way more competitively.

2. Get rid of De Gea

Despite all his heroics in the post-Fergie era, the Spanish shot-stopper clearly now is past his prime and is not well fitted to the modern system. De Gea lacks the ball-playing ability to play out of the back and start the build-up and Ten Hag clearly could do better with someone who is good with the ball at his feet. The arrival of the likes of Ederson or Alisson completely changed the system of two of the most successful teams in recent times and the Dutch coach may need to look the same way to bring with a keeper who is more suited to his system.

3. Axing Cristiano Ronaldo

The Red Devils need to look forward and keeping someone who is not interested in the new project should not be engaged at the moment. The Portuguese despite his decent goal-scoring record last season has reportedly been upsetting the dressing room with his conduct. And despite United having a shortage of options at the upfront, should take a bold decision and let the club legend go which could work out for the best for everybody.