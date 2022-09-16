Three captaincy candidates for Manchester United

Bengaluru, September 16: Harry Maguire has gone down the pecking order at Manchester United this season despite Erik ten Hag retaining him as the club captain.

The England international started the first two games for the Red Devils but they lost both games which has since seen him being relegated to the bench.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have formed a strong partnership at the back between themselves and it looks a long way back for Maguire if h has to reestablish himself in the first team.

Ten Hag's decision to retain error-prone Maguire as his skipper caused plenty of stir and if the Englishman keeps struggling for playing time, it is highly likely that Manchester United might look to appoint a new skipper instead of the former Leicester City star.

Here, we take a look at three possible candidates for the armband in Manchester United:

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes has taken the armband of late in the absence of Harry Maguire and would be the strongest candidate if Ten Hag looks for a new leader.

The Portuguese international is a regular in the starting XI and has also managed to rediscover his form this season. The 28-year-old also possesses a strong personality and is quite vocal on the pitch which makes him a natural leader anyway.

Christian Eriksen

Eriksen has only made his move to Manchester United this summer and has already proven himself as a bargain. The Dane signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer and has transformed their midfield.

Aged 30, Eriksen has plenty of experience at the highest level and also has the character to don the armband of Manchester United.

Raphael Varane

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, no one is the Manchester United side have won as many trophies as Varane. The World Cup-winner has looked at his very best this season following an underwhelming first season at Old Trafford. Varane would be a solid candidate for the armband as well.