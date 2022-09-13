Three Chelsea players who could benefit from the arrival of Graham Potter

Kolkata, September 23: Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel last week.

The axing of Tuchel has caused plenty of stir while Potter looks like a solid appointment from the Blues' point of view.

Potter has made a name for himself during his reign at Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls made an immense progress under his tutelage and also caught the eye by playing a beautiful brand of football.

Here, we will take a look at three players who could benefit from Potter's appointment.

Kai Havertz

Despite being touted as a generational talent since his early days, Havertz has not quite been able to live up to his massive price tag at Chelsea yet. He has scored some crucial goals for the Blues including their Champions League winner in 2021. However, he has not been able to find any kind of consistency in a Chelsea shirt. In fact, his best position remains a mystery to Chelsea fans but Havertz could finally live up to his promise under Potter who is known for playing possession based and attacking football.

Conor Gallagher

Gallagher was somewhat a revelation last season while at Crystal Palace on loan but has not been able to make his mark at Chelsea this campaign. The Englishman was evidently struggling to fit in Tuchel's 3-4-3 system but could rediscover his best fork under Potter who usually plays three midfielders. Gallagher is still very young and his development could be benefitted from Potter's arrival.

Romelu Lukaku

The third player in this list is Chelsea's club record signing Lukaku who endured a difficult first season at the club last time out. The Belgian struggled to fit in Tuchel's system and was shipped out on loan to Inter Milan this summer. With the investment Chelsea made on Lukaku, he could get a second chance to make his mark under Graham Potter. Potter's system could potentially bring the best out of the former Manchester United attacker.