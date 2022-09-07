Three Chelsea players who need to step up soon

Kolkata, September 7: Chelsea have endured a mixed start to the season this time out.

The Blues find themselves sixth in the Premier League table with 10 points from six games and are five points behind leaders Arsenal.

The Blues won their last game against West Ham United 2-1 under controversial circumstances and the game could have finished 2-2. Thomas Tuchel should be a worried man right now following an underwhelming start by his side.

We have seen some major underperformers for the Blues this season so far. Here, we look at three such players who need to pick their game up soon.

Kai Havertz

Havertz has never looked like a player who cost Chelsea almost 70 million pounds. The German international has scored some crucially important goals for the Blues since his arrival but has not been able to produce on a weekly basis. Havertz has been particularly poor this season but scored his first goal of the season against West Ham helping his side get all three points. Havertz is unlikely to be deployed as a number nine following the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and that could bring the best out of the generational talent.

Mason Mount

Mount has established himself as a key player for his boyhood club over the last few seasons but has had a poor start to the season this time out. The England international is yet to either score or assist a single goal this campaign and has looked pretty poor. Mount has to pick his game up soon if Chelsea have to enjoy a successful season.

Jorginho

Jorginho has played a significant role in Chelsea's success under Thomas Tuchel but the Italian international has looked terribly out of depth this season. It is quite evident that he simply does not have the legs anymore and is being outrun in the middle of the park. Tuchel has a major reason for concern with one of his key players struggling to find his best form.