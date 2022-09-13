Three clubs chasing AC Milan star Rafael Leao

Kolkata, September 13: AC Milan have seen quite a resurgence over the past couple of years and won the Serie A last season after a decade.

Stefano Pioli and Paolo Maldini both deseve the plaudits for the amazing job they have done at the San Siro to turn the Rossoneri into Italian champions once again after a long period of struggles.

AC Milan's recruitment have been top class in the last few years with club legend Maldini in charge. Their biggest success has been Rafael Leaon who joined the club in 2019 from Lille for a figure of just €23 million and has become one of the most feared forwards in Serie A.

Still only 23, Leao is still in his development phase and could he moulded into truly a world beater. A pacey attacker, who can play on either flank as well as a number nine, it is no secret that the Portuguese international is one of the most coveted young attackers in world football right now.

Also, his big frame of 6 feet 2 inches make him quite an unique player for a wide forward.

Here, we look at three clubs chasing the AC Milan star.

Liverpool

Liverpool lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich this summer and are quite evidently struggling without him. With their forwards struggling for goals, we could see them look for a new attacker next summer and Leao is believed to be in their sights.

Chelsea

Chelsea have been widely linked with a move for Leao in recent months and the Blues could pursue their interest in the Portuguese international despite their managerial change. Chelsea are in dire need of a reliable goalscorer and Leao could be the perfect signing for them.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid missed out on the signing of Kylian Mbappe this summer with the Frenchman opting to sign a new deal at PSG. With the Los Blancos still in search of a dynamic attacker, Leao is believed to have caught their attention. The 23-year-old could prove to be a fine alternative of Mbappe for Real Madrid.