Three clubs chasing Ansu Fati

Kolkata, October 120: Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati is attracting plenty of interest from across Europe due to his situation at Camp Nou.

The crown jewel of Barcelona's esteemed La Masia football academy has struggled for minutes on the pitch this campaign and could be on the move next summer as per rumours in Spain.

The young winger is growing increasingly frustrated at the Catalan club due to his lack of minutes this season. The 19-year-old has started just two games across all competitions this campaign for the Blaugrana while coming on from the bench on 11 occasions.

Fati has seen his minutes getting significantly reduced following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowki and Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele signing a new deal has not helped him either. The Spanish international already informed Xavi Hernandez and Joan Laporta that he wants to leave unless he gets more minutes on the pitch.

A host of clubs are believed to be interested in the Barcelona prodigy and could be making a move next summer. Here, we look at three sides chasing the 19-year-old.

Manchester City

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has always kept tabs on the Catalan club since moving away from Camp Nou bolstering at both Bayern Munich and Manchester City with players from the Blaugrana. The Cityzens are reportedly keen on Fati and could make a move next summer as they look to bolster their attack further.

Chelsea

Chelsea are also intersted in the signature of the versatile attacker who can play across the final third. The Blues have seen a managerial change this season with Graham Potter coming in for Thomas Tuchel and he is looking to make his own signings to strengthen the side he has inherited and Fati is one of the many players they have their sights on.

Paris Saint-Germain

Despite Kylian Mbappe signing a new deal this summer, speculations regarding the Frenchman refuse to die down. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is also on the final year of his deal at the Parc des Princes. The French champions have their sights on Fati as they look for reinforcements up front.