Three clubs chasing Bruno Guimaraes

Kolkata, October 31: Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in the transfer market.

The Brazilian international has been sensational for the Magpies since his move to St James' Park from Olympique Lyonnais in January.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in such a short span of time and one of the best players outside the big six.

Quite naturally, he is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe and Newcastle are aware of that.

As a result, the Tynesiders are looking to tie him down to a new deal that would see him become the highest-paid player in their history.

Since his move to Newcastle in January, Guimaraes has scored seven goals and produced three assists in 27 games so far. He has scored twice and provided as many assists for Eddie Howe's side this campaign.

Here, we look at three clubs chasing the Brazilian international.

Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfielders across Europe of late and Guimaraes is one of them. The Reds have struggled in the midfield department due to a number of factors this campaign. Someone like Bruno Guimaraes would be a welcome addition to the ageing midfield at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid arguably have the strongest midfield in the world right now but they are still looking to shore up their midfield ranks and have been linked with a move for Guimaraes. With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in their thirties, it is quite understandable why they are keen on the Brazilian but Los Blancos could face plenty of competition for the signature of the former Lyon star.

Chelsea

Chelsea are also interested in a move for the Magpies star and it is quite evident why. Both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are in the final years of their deals at the club and are linked with exits on free transfers. Mateo Kovacic has also been quite susceptible to injuries.

Guimaraes would be a fantastic addition to the Blues thanks to his all-round ability in the middle of the park.