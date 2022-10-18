Three clubs chasing Dennis Cirkin

Kolkata, October 18: Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin has been attracting plenty of interest from clubs across England.

As per rumours in England, the 20-year-old is being eyed by a host of clubs from the Premier League following his exploits for the Black Cats.

Cirkin came through the youth ranks of Tottenham Hotspur but was surprisingly let go by the Lilywhites in the summer of 2021. Since then, the England youth international has impressed thoroughly at the Stadium of Light and looks in line to make his move back to the top tier of English football.

Sunderland are reportedly happy to make a big profit on their priced asset with a number of top clubs taking notice in the youngster.

Here, we look at three clubs chasing the 20-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are believed to be keen on taking their former youth graduate back after being impressed with his showings at Sunderland. Cirkin is predominantly a left-back but is also more than capable of filling in at centre-back thanks to his big frame of 6 feet. He looks like a player tailor-made for Antonio Conte's system and could be the long-term replacement of Ben Davies who is of a similar profile.

Brentford

Brentford have made a name for themselves thanks to their incredible scouting and recruitment. The Bees have also identified Cirkin as a player who could bolster their squad. Rico Henry is the undisputed choice at left back for Thomas Frank but they could do with a capable alternative and Cirkin looks like a perfect one.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have grown from strength to strength since their promotion to the Premier League and are a fantastic example of a brilliantly run club. The Seagulls have lost Graham Potter to Chelsea but their progress is unlikely to be halted. Cirkin has also been linked with a move to the Amex Stadium and could be tempted to make a switch to the club.