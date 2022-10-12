Three clubs chasing Florian Wirtz

Kolkata, October 12: Bayer Leverkusen prodigy Florian Wirtz is attracting plenty of interest from clubs across Europe.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is regarded as one of the finest prospects in world football having made his name from the esteemed youth ranks of Bayer Leverkusen.

Die Werkself has been a hotbed for talent in recent years and we have seen several teenagers catching the eye in the BayArena in recent years.

Players like Julian Brandt and Kai Havertz made their names at a very young age before making their big-money moves to Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea respectively. Wirtz is expected to follow the same path as he continues to attract interest from European elites despite being out with injury.

The youngster overtook Kai Havertz to become Bayer Leverkusen's youngest player in Bundesliga, at the age of 17 years and 15 days. He also went on to become the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history at the age of 17 years and 34 days, which was later surpassed by Youssoufa Moukoko.

He was enjoying a phenomenal season last time out before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury and has not played at all this season.

He scored 10 goals and produced 14 assists in 31 games across all competitions before injury cut his season short but Germany boss Hans-Dieter Flick still wants to keep the 19-year-old in his World Cup squad which shows how highly he is rated. Here, we look at three clubs chasing his signature.

Bayern Munich

Bayern always look to raid their fellow Bundesliga clubs and keep the leagues' best young players in Bundesliga. Quite understandably, they have maintained a keen eye on Wirtz who is widely regarded as one of the biggest prospects in world football. Bayer Leverkusen has been a popular destination for Bayern Munich as the Bavarian giants have signed top players like Michael Ballack, Ze Roberto and Lucio from Die Werkself.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are also huge admirers of the teenage prodigy and have maintained their interest in the youngster despite him being injured. Los Blancos have done well to recruit some of the finest young players from across the globe in recent times and are believed to be keen on Wirtz to bolster their midfield ranks.

Liverpool

Liverpool are also known to be huge admirers of Wirtz with Jurgen Klopp rating his compatriot very highly. The Reds have endured a difficult season this time out and are in dire need to bolster their midfield ranks. It has been pretty evident that this campaign they lack creativity and Wirtz is a player who could solve that issue for many years to come.