Three clubs chasing Jorginho

Kolkata, October 26: Chelsea star Jorginho is attracting suitors from all across Europe courtesy of his contract situation at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian international has entered the final year of his deal with the Blues and could be available on a free transfer next summer.

The Brazil-born Italian international is also allowed to agree on a pre-contract with clubs outside England after the New Year and is understood to have caught the attention of a host of clubs.

The 30-year-old is reportedly keen to stay at Chelsea but wants a new deal would see him earn around €8 to €9 million every year. He is not prepared to accept anything lower than €7.5 million but the Blues are not ready to offer him beyond €6 million.

The situation has encouraged several clubs across Europe to take notice. Here, we look at three clubs chasing the signature of the former Napoli star.

Barcelona

Spanish giants Barcelona could lose Sergio Busquets next summer with the Spaniard also in the final year of his deal. Jorginho has a lot in common with Busquets in terms of his playing style and passing range and he is also four years younger than the Barcelona legend. Hence, he could prove to be the perfect replacement of the World Cup and Euro Cup winner with Spain.

Juventus

Italian giants Juventus are long-term admirers of Jorginho and are said to be interested in the Italian as he could be available on a free transfer. The Old Lady are going through tough times of late and their midfielders have clearly not been up to the mark. Someone like Jorginho could ne the need of the hour for them if they have to reclaim their status at the zenith of Italian football.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG are also said to be interested in Jorginho despite their wealth of talent in the middle of the park. They invested heavily to overhaul their midfield ranks this summer bringing in Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler and Renato Sanches while already having Danilo Pereira and Marco Verratti. Therefore, it's not quite sure how he fits at PSG who have so much talent at their disposal.