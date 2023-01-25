Three clubs chasing La Liga midfielder: Which will be best destination?

Bengaluru, January 25: Martín Zubimendi has emerged as a player very much in demand in recent times following his exploits for his boyhood club Real Sociedad.

Despite being linked with a host of clubs across the continent, he signed a contract extension with Real Sociedad just a few months ago. However, the midfielder has a £52 million release clause in his deal, which makes him a potential bargain.

Zubimendi came through the youth ranks of Real Sociedad and already has 120 senior appearances to his name for his boyhood club. Capped once for Spain so far, he was one of the high-profile players to have been overlooked by Luis Enrique for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He is a defensive midfielder by trade and is quite solid technically and has an excellent range of passing. The 23-year-old is also decent physically and cannot be shrugged off easily.

In this article, we will take a look at three clubs interested in the Spaniard in La Liga and Premier League.

Barcelona

Barcelona are huge admirers of Zubimendi and reportedly view him as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

The Catalan giants were interested in bringing the 23-year-old at the Camp Nou last summer but failed to do so. However, with Sergio Busquets set to depart this summer with his contract expiry, Barcelona could launch an offer for the midfielder this summer.

Manchester United

Manchester United also expressed interest in Zubimendi last summer but did not make a move for the 23-year-old.

The Red Devils bolstered their midfield significantly last summer with additions like Christian Eriksen and Casemiro. However, with both of them aged 31 now, Zubimendi could be a long-term option in the middle of the park for the Red Devils.

Arsenal

Regardless of Arsenal's sensational form this season, it is quite evident that the are short of options in midfield. Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have both been hugely impressive for the north London giants.

However, the Gunners must bolster their midfield options in the summer if they want to keep improving and establish themselves as a force to reckon with. Zubimendi has been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent times and a move could take place in the summer.