Three clubs chasing NGolo Kante

Bengaluru, Sep 21: Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has entered the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and is believed to be keen on an exit next summer on a free transfer. It is understood that the World Cup-winning midfielder is seriously considering leaving the Blues.

The former Leicester City has played only twice for Chelsea this season and has missed the last seven games due to a muscle injury. Kante is right now 31 years of age and has been on the decline for quite some time now which has been further aggravated by his recurring injury struggles.

Hence, the Blues are having second thoughts about offering him a new deal but the Frenchman has no shortage of suitors. Here, we will take a look at three clubs interested in the 31-year-old.

Liverpool

Liverpool are thought to be interested in Kante on a free transfer as they look for additions in midfield. Kante is a player suited perfectly for Jurgen Klopp's system thanks to his tireless running and all-action game. The Reds have endured a poor start to the current campaign having secured just nine points from their opening six league games and could do with a player of Kante's ability and experience. The Reds have struggled with their own injury problems, particularly in midfield and could do with additions in the middle of the park.

Paris Saint-Germain

It is quite understandable why PSG want Kante. The Parisian club are believed to be interested in bringing in the World Cup winner for France. For Kante, PSG will be an attractive destination as they would be the favourites to win every domestic competition and also one of the favourites for the Champions League. Also, a move back to his homeland in his thirties and playing alongside the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, and international teammate Kylian Mbappe would be a further attraction.

Juventus

Serie A has always been an attractive destination for players at the dusk of their careers. Juventus, in particular, have made many such signings in the past who have fared pretty well for them. The Old Lady have struggled over the last couple of years and are in dire need of quality in order to challenge for the Serie A title again. And, Kante could be a brilliant addition to their side.