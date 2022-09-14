Three clubs chasing Nicolo Barella

Kolkata, September 14: Nicolo Barella has established himself one of the best midfielders in Serie A in recent years and has been very strongly linked with an exit from Inter Milan in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old has become an integral member of the Nerazzurri as well as for the Italian national team.

A dynamic midfielder who is blessed with plenty of technical elegance and industry, the Italian international is attracting plenty of interest from clubs across Europe.

Here, we look at three clubs chasing the European Championship winner with Italy.

Real Madrid

It is understood that Carlo Ancelotti is a huge admirer of his compatriot and wants Barella as the successor of Luka Modric. Modric still remains a wonderful midfielder but he is not getting any younger which is why it makes sense for Los Blancos to look beyond the Croatian international. Barella would be a wonderful addition to the Real Madrid side but the Spanish capital club already have so many options in midfield which makes the signing look a bit unlikely.

Liverpool

Liverpool desperately needed a midfielder this summer but waited until the transfer deadline day to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus. It seems likely that the The Reds already have a midfielder in their sights for the next summer. Jude Bellingham is reportedly that player but the Reds have also been named as admirers of Barella. And the Italian looks like a perfect player for Jurgen Klopp's system.

Chelsea

Chelsea have been long-term admirers of Nicolo Barella and their interest in the Italian is yet to fade away. The Blues could do with a new signing in the middle of the park especially of someone like Barella. Ngolo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are both injury prone while Jorginho has been struggling this season. Barella could prove to be a worthwhile signing for the Blues.