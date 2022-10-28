Three clubs chasing Porto keeper Diogo Costa

Kolkata, October 28: FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa has emerged as a hot property in the transfer market.

The Portuguese international has been attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe in recent times.

Costa came through the youth ranks of Porto, initially representing their B side before becoming the club's number one during the 2021-22 campaign. The Portuguese international has impressed this campaign, having made 14 appearances in all competitions, producing seven clean sheets in the process.

Costa has four years left to run on his contract with Porto and reportedly has a €60 million (£52 million) release clause in his current agreement.

Here, we look at three clubs chasing the keeper.

Barcelona

Barcelona have reportedly identified Diogo Costa as a replacement for their first-choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Ter Stegen has not been at his best this season and it is understood that the Catalan giants are considering a move for Costa to replace the German international.

Manchester United

United are also interested in a move for Diogo Costa as their number one keeper David de Gea also faces an uncertain future at the club. The Spaniard has his current deal expiring at the end of the season and there has not been much progress in contract talks. A sweeper keeper by trade, Costa fits Erik ten Hag's system quite well which is why he could be a solid addition to the Red Devils.

Juventus

Juventus are also said to be monitoring the situation of Diogo Costa as they look for an upgrade on Wojciech Szczęsny. The Polish international has been decent for the Old Lady in recent times but they could do with someone to push for a place. At 23 years of age, Costa looks like a future prospect and could be a solid addition to the side.