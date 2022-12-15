Three clubs chasing Portugals FIFA World Cup star Goncalo Ramos

Bengaluru, December 15: Portugal international striker Goncalo Ramos has emerged as one of the most coveted young players on the planet following his exploits in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 21-year-old has been in blistering form for Benfica this season and turned out to be a surprise package for Portugal in Qatar.

The Benfica attacker had a sensational FIFA World Cup campaign, scoring three goals and producing one assist in just 153 minutes of game time.

The young striker lived up to the immense pressure of replacing the greatest football in Portugal's history Cristiano Ronaldo in their Round of 16 match against Switzerland, and he grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

He scored thrice for Fernando Santos' side and produced another assist as the defeated Switzerland 6-1. The 21-year-old also kept his place against Morocco in the quarter-finals as Selecao lost 1-0 to Morocco.

Ramos has enjoyed a brilliant goal-scoring season for Benfica this time out, having scored 14 goals and produced six assists in 21 outings across competitions. In this article, we will take a look at three clubs chasing the signature of the 21-year-old.

Manchester United

Manchester United find themselves in a tricky situation after parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in quite a bizarre manner. They are in a dire need of a new number nine and have been widely linked with the Benfica starlet.

Erik ten Hag currently has just Marcus Rashford and an injury-prone Anthony Martial as his two options up front and will surely welcome Goncalo Ramos with open arms.

Barcelona

Barcelona have been strongly linked with a move for Goncalo Ramos. Jorge Mendes, who represents the young striker, is on excellent terms with Joan Laporta who is believed to have already held talks to sign the 21-year-old.

However, a move to Barcelona might not be the best move for the youngster with the Blaugrana already having Robert Lewandowski up front.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG have also been strongly linked with Goncalo Ramos as they face an uncertainly regarding the future of Lionel Messi.

The Argentine maestro is in the final year of his deal at the Parc des Princes while Hugo Ekitike has struggled to impress at the French capital club.