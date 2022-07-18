Three clubs chasing the signature of Nicolas Pepe

Bengaluru, July 18: Arsenal have gone through a tough time over the last decade or so and one of the key reasons behind their downfall has been their poor transfer activity. The Gunners have made plenty of flop signings over the years which has resulted in their fall from the crest. One of their biggest mistakes has been Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian international has been an outright flop at the north London club, with Arsenal paying Lille around £72 million for his services back in 2019, the highest transfer fee ever paid for an African player. Pepe also became their club-record signing but has not at all managed to live up to his massive price tag.

As per reports, Arsenal are ready to offload 27-year-old star Nicolas Pepe this summer to cut their losses. The Gunners are believed to be happy to secure a fee in the region of €25 million but are struggling to find a buyer for that price. Pepe started just five Premier League games during the 2021-22 season while coming off the bench in 15 league games.

The former Lille winger only found the back of the net once in the process while producing two assists. There is simply no way for the Gunners to recoup even close to the £72 million they spent on the signing of the 27-year-old and they will be wise to offload him as they boast enough depth on the flanks.

In this article, we will take a look at three clubs that have been linked with Pepe:

Leeds United

Having lost Raphinha this summer to Barcelona, Leeds United are reportedly looking to replace him with Pepe. However, the Whites are not willing to match Arsenal's asking price. Jesse Marsch did a pretty commendable job since taking over the club midway through the last season and is believed to be targeting Pepe.

Sevilla

Serie A giants Sevilla have reportedly registered their interest in the Arsenal flop but are believed to be ready to pay only €18 million for the Ivory Coast international while Arsenal seek a fee of more than €25 million. Julen Lopetegui's side have reportedly asked the Gunners winger to reduce his wage demands of £100,000 per week.

Olympique Lyonnais

Lyon had a pretty average last season in Ligue 1 and could only salvage an eighth-placed finish. Peter Bosz has a massive task in his hands to reignite the fallen giants of French football and is believed to be keen on bringing Pepe back to French football.