Three clubs chasing Ukraine winger Viktor Tsygankov

Bengaluru, September 16: Ukrainian midfield ace Viktor Tsygankov is attracting plenty of interest from across Europe right now and three clubs especially in the Premier League are interested in the versatile player.

The 24-year-old has caught the eye following his exploits for Dynamo Kyiv over the years and is out of contract next summer.

It is understood that a number of clubs in Europe including England are all looking to secure the signing of the Irael-born Ukrainian international on a cut-price deal in January.

Here, we take a look at three clubs chasing the versatile midfielder who is capable of playing as a number eight as well as on either flank:

Wolves

Wolves have a situation with their flying winger Adama Traore, whose contract expires next summer. The Midlands club will be in need of reinforcements with the Spanish international looking on his way out. Tsygankov is believed to be Bruno Lage's primary target as he looks to replace Traore.

West Ham United

West Ham United have endured a difficult start to their campaign despite their heavy spending over the summer. The Hammers are in need of further bolstering in the middle of the park if they want to keep pushing for a top-four place.

David Moyes is understood to be a huge admirer of Tsygankov and could launch a move for the 24-year-old this summer as per various reports in England.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United are slowly but surely building a strong team to match their lofty ambitions. The Magpies still have a long way to go but are certainly going the right way under the tutelage of Eddie Howe.

There are still plenty of areas where the Toons need improvements if they have to challenge for a top-four place. Tsygankov's versatility is understood to have caught the attention of the North East side and we could see the Ukraine international make a move to St. James' Park in January.