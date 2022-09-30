Three clubs chasing Youssoufa Moukoko

Kolkata, September 30: If rumours in Germany are to be believed, Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko is attracting interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

The highly-rated German attacker faces an uncertain future at Signal Iduna Park, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Germany Under-21 international is widely recognized as one of the biggest prospects in world football.

At just 17, Moukoko has already raked up 46 senior appearances for Borussia Dortmund after a stellar career at youth level. He has been scintillating for Borussia Dortmund's youth sides over the years.

The striker scored a total of 142 goals in just 90 games while also producing 27 assists at various youth levels for the Bundesliga side.

However, he has not quite been able to do justice to his enormous talent at senior level yet. He became the Bundesliga's youngest-ever debutant, replacing Erling Erling Haaland in BVB's 5-2 win over Hertha Berlin just a day after turning 16.

However, he has not quite managed to star at senior level so far having managed just seven goals in 46 games for Borussia Dortmund. It is claimed that the German is considering his options and could look to leave Dortmund next summer on a free.

Here, we look at three clubs chasing his signature

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG are always in the market for the biggest talents in the game and Moukoko has attracted interest from the French giants. Lionel Messi's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and they could look for reinforcements up front and left-footed Moukoko has reportedly caught their eye.

Manchester United

United were reportedly chasing a striker this summer but failed to bring one. However, their pursuit for a new number nine is believed to be still on and Moukoko is one of the many players in their radar as they look for a long-term successor for Cristiano Ronaldo whose deal expires next summer.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid might be the best possible destination for Moukoko with the Spaniards desperately needing someone to deputize for Karim Benzema. Moukoko could prove to be a solid backup for Benzema and eventually replace him in a few years' time.