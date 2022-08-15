Three clubs interested in Adama Traore

Bengaluru, Aug 15: As per reports in England, Adama Traore is looking to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers before the transfer window slams shut.

The Spanish international spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona with a view to making the move permanent. However, the La Liga giants have turned down the chance to sign him permanently which has put the player in a difficult situation.

The 26-year-old has only one year left in his deal at the Molineux and is not in the plans of Bruno Lage as per reports. A number of clubs are said to be interested in the former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough star. Here, we will take a look at three clubs keen on the Spaniard.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have a long-standing interest in Traore and despite several managerial changes, they still persist their admiration for the pacey and strong winger. It is understood that Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of the Spaniard and wants him at the club due to his versatility. Traore's capability of being comfortable on the flanks as well as a wing-back makes him ideal for Conte's system and a move could be on the pipeline this summer.

Chelsea

Just like Spurs boss Conte, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel also deploys a system with five defenders at Stamford Bridge. And, the German manager doesn't have too much depth at right wing-back and could also struggle for depth on the flanks if they sell Hakim Ziyech or Christian Pulisic this summer. Traore could solve both issues at the same time and has therefore been targeted by the Blues as per reports.

Manchester United

Even though Manchester United have not registered their interest in Traore yet but the Red Devils could make a wise move by moving for Traore. Erik ten Hag has started his retune at the club in the worst possible fashion and it is quite evident that he could do with reinforcements in the wide areas. Traore with his physical prowess and pace, could add a whole new dimension to Ten Hag's squad and he is also quite experienced in the Premier League.