Three clubs interested in Brighton star Leandro Trossard

Bengaluru, Oct. 19: Brighton star Leonardo Trossard could be a wanted man next summer with the Belgian attacker reportedly available on a free deal. The 27-year-old's current contract with Brighton is set to end next summer.

Although the Seagulls are interested in tying him up with a new deal however there is a big possibility of Trossard rejecting any proposal for a bigger challenge. Since signing for Brighton in 2019, Trossard has turned out to be one of the club’s standout players, having racked up 36 goal contributions in 113 games.

The player’s contract situation has unsurprisingly attracted plenty of admirers across Europe as a result and if rumours are to be believed Atletico Madrid alongside Chelsea and Newcastle is thought to be most interested in signing him on a free transfer next summer.

Chelsea

The Belgium international was Graham Potter's most trusted lieutenant in Brighton and the current situation could see the English manager going all out for his favourite player. Trossard was a versatile player under Potter playing in most positions across the forward line and was also used as a wing-back whenever required. Getting a preferred player like him on a deal is too a good opportunity to lose and Potter could use his healthy relationship to tempt him to Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United

The Magpies are another side who are keeping a close eye on the development. Instead of throwing cash, Eddie Howe has been assembling a team with potential, and Trossard's addition ticks all the bills of their new transfer policy. Newcastle despite having plenty of options in the wide areas have lacked a goalscorer. Getting Trossard in that aspect could change it who has been pretty productive from wide areas.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico are also reportedly monitoring the situation with growing interest. Diego Simeone is looking for options at the attacking third after struggling to get goals this season. However, considering Atletico's difficult financial situation, the club have been forced to only look at options that are available on a free or cut-price deal.

Trossard's current circumstances in that aspect completely fit the bill. As a free agent addition in the summer, the Belgian could be a shrewd addition to the squad, both financially and footballing-wise.