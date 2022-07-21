Three clubs linked with Carney Chukwuemeka

Bengaluru, July 21: Aston Villa have one of the brightest prospects in world football right now in the form of Carney Chukwuemeka. The Austria-born England youth international joined the Midlands club six years ago from Northampton Town and has since established himself as one of the most coveted young players on the planet. Now, Aston Villa find themselves in a pretty difficult situation with the 18-year-old entering the final year of his deal at Villa Park.

As per reports in England, Chukwuemeka is seeking a contract worth £100,000-a-week from the Midlands club in order to commit to his future at the club. Since making his first-team debut in May 2021 at the age of 17, the England U19 international has since featured 16 times for the Lions senior side providing one assist in the process.

Now, the youngster faces an uncertain future at the club amid interest from a host of clubs across Europe. Manager Steven Gerrard has taken quite a bold step axing the teenage starlet from the squad that has flown away on the pre-season tour after he refused to commit his future at Villa Park. Therefore, it looks quite likely that he won't remain on Aston Villa's books when the transfer window ends.

Here, we will take a look at three clubs chasing the signature of the 18-year-old:

Barcelona

Despite boasting some of the most exciting talents in world football, Barcelona are seemingly in the race to sign the Aston Villa prodigy. Xavi Hernandez reportedly wants the 18-year-old as he looks to build a scary midfield in the years to come comprising of Chukwuemeka along with the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Nico, and new signing Pablo Torre.

Borussia Dortmund brought in two players from England in recent past and both of them have been immense hits at the Signal Iduna Park. Carney Chukwuemeka could follow the path of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham by becoming the latest English import at the Bundesliga club. Dortmund reportedly want the 18-year-old if they lose Bellingham who is strongly linked with a move to Liverpool.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG have made some big changes in the backroom during the summer with manager Christophe Galtier coming in for Mauricio Pochettino while Luís Campos has joined as their new football advisor. The French giants are now looking to take a new approach in the market and have reportedly set their sights on Aston Villa prodigy Chukwuemeka.