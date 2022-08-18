Three clubs linked with Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic - Where should he go?

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Chelsea star Christian Pulisic's future has been cast into doubt as according to rumours, the 23-year-old is ready to leave Stamford Bridge in search of more game-time.

The 23-year-old has been a substitute in both Chelsea's opening two Premier League games this season and has played just 30 minutes in total from the bench. Moreover, with the signing of Anthony Gordon reportedly on the cards, his position in the side could be more downwards and it has made him weigh his options this summer.

Following his rumoured availability, several sides have started circling around him now and there has been major interest from fellow Premier League rivals as well as clubs from Italy.

However which clubs could he choose? Let's take a look:

1. Newcastle United

The Magpies are said to be strongly linked with a potential move who looks to sign the young versatile attacker as their marquee signing of this summer. Making a move to St. James Park would hand him major playing time and he could get more responsibilities to deliver on an ambitious project. But despite all such, the move would be a step downwards in his career and he could wait to see better offers incoming in his way.

2. Manchester United

Signing for the struggling Old Trafford giant could be tempting for Pulisic who could lead the line in a new regime. He could replace Ronaldo, who could leave the side before the window shuts, to lead the line. As of now, the English giants are struggling to make an impact however playing under a manager such as Ten Hag could be a great step in his career. He would be able to stay in the Premier League though and would get the game time he desperately wants at the potential top level.

3. Juventus

The Old Lady are said to be another side interested in him and it could also be a welcome move in his career. He although will not be a regular starter amid competition from the likes of Angel Di Maria, Moise Kean, Juan Cuadrado, and Filip Kostic. However, considering their participation in the Champions League and potential Serie A title shot, he could consider this move as well on a large scale.