Three clubs linked with Donny van de Beek

Kolkata, October 31: Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek could finally be offered a way out of his nightmare spell with the Red Devils if rumours in England are to be believed.

The Dutchman has had a poor stint at Old Trafford since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2020.

He has played just 54 games for the club till date and most of them has been from the bench.

In the process, he has registered just two goals and as many assists and has been far from impressive.

Even after the arrival of his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, his fate has not changed as he is yet to start a single game for the Red Devils this campaign.

He has also missed several games with an injury this campaign and made his return to the side during the 3-0 win over Sheriff after a two-month absence. Erik ten Hag has insisted that the Dutchman can still establish himself as a key player at Manchester United but things simply do not look too promising for the midfielder.

Here, we look at three clubs chasing the 25-year-old.

Valencia

Spanish La Liga side Valencia are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielder. Los Ches are reportedly looking to sign the midfielder on a loan deal in January but his salary demands could prove to be a stumbling block in the deal. Gennaro Gattuso's side are reportedly looking for a deal in which Manchester United pay the majority of his £100,000 per week wages.

Advertisement

Inter Milan

Inter are also looking for the Dutch international on loan in January as they look to strengthen their midfield ranks. The Nerrazzurri have already fallen quite some way behind league leaders Napoli in the Serie A table who have enjoyed a phenomenal start to the campaign.

Leicester City

Leicester have struggled this campaign after a poor transfer window that saw them sign just one player in the form Wout Faes on the deadline day. The Foxes are reportedly looking to bolster their squad in January and have identified Donny van de Beek as a player who could be a solid addition on a bargain.