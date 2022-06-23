Three clubs linked with Everton forward

Bengaluru, July 23: Everton attacker Richarlison seems to be a player very much in demand over the last few week.

It has been reported that the Toffees are willing to cash in on one of their key players but have set a price tag of £50 million. They paid almost a similar fee to bring the Brazilian attacker to the Goodison Park from Watford back in 2018.

Richarlison has done a decent job at Everton over the past four seasons but has been far from spectacular. However, his form at the business end of the season was crucial for the Merseyside club as they just managed to keep their Premier League status alive. The attacker has scored a total of 53 goals in 151 games for Everton while also creating 14 for his teammates.

In this article, we will take a look at three clubs said to be keen on the 25-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Richarlison for several weeks now. It was suggested that Conte was looking to recruit the Brazilian international thanks to versatility as he looked to add more depth to his attack. Spurs already have Harry Kane, Heung Min-Son and Dejan Kulusevski up front and Richarlison could prove to be a solid addition to their attack as he is capable of filling in for any of the three.

Arsenal

Arsenal have already shown that they mean business this summer having already signed young attacker Marquinhos and USA international goalkeeper Matt Turner. Mikel Arteta's side have also officially tied Eddie Nketiah down on a long-term deal and are on the verge of confirming Fabio Vieira's signing from FC Porto as well.

Arsenal have reportedly registered their interest in Richarlison as well as they look to add more firepower to their attack. Fellow Brazilian attackers Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha have also been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates.

Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly looking to freshen up his options up front with Chelsea struggling to score goals last season. Club record signing Romelu Lukaku had a disastrous season and looks set to move back to Inter Milan on a loan deal. There could be few more departures from Stamford Bridge as well and it is reported that Tuchel is keen on adding Richarlison to his ranks to add a new edge to his side going forward.