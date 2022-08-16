Three clubs linked with Goncalo Ramos

Bengaluru, Aug 16: Benfica have been a hotbed of talent over the years as they continue to produce players with world-class potential.

The Portuguese giants are blessed with an elite production line that has consistently churned out gifted footballers over the years but they have failed to hold onto most of them. They had to cash in on Darwin Nunez this summer as the Uruguayan international has sealed his big move to Liverpool.

The next big export from the Estádio da Luz could be their homegrown 21-year-old forward Goncalo Ramos who is attracting interest from a host of clubs across the continent. Ramos has been held in very high regard in Portugal and this could truly be his breakout season, with Darwin Nunez having moved to Liverpool on a £85 million deal.

He was mostly used as a secondary forward last season by the Eagles' caretaker boss Nelson Verissimo and he did justice to that role. However, he has become pretty much the main man this season under Roger Schmidt having scored four goals and provided three assists in four games so far.

In this article, we will take a look at three clubs interested in the Portugal under-21 international.

Newcastle United

Despite all their financial prowess, this has been an underwhelming transfer window for Newcastle United. Eddie Howe has brought in Nick Pope, Matt Targett and Sven Botman as defensive reinforcements this summer but has not managed to bolster his attack. Ramos is a reportedly one of his targets for the summer but they are quickly running out of time.

West Ham United

West Ham United have seen a positive progress over the last couple of years under David Moyes but they could potentially lose all the good work they have done if they do not bolster their squad. The Hammers have struggled to reinforce their squad in recent time and have endured yet another difficult transfer window this time out. Moyes is believed to be keen on a move for Goncalo Ramos but they have not been able to make much progress in negotiations.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG have brought in a new manager this summer in the form of Christophe Galtier and have started the season on the best possible note scoring 14 goals in their first three games. Despite all the firepower he has at his disposal, Galtier is seemingly looking for another attacker and has identified Ramos as a player who could do the job.