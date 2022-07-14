Three clubs linked with Kyle Walker-Peters

Kolkata, July 14: One player Tottenham Hotspur Spurs would certainly regret having let go too early is Kyle Walker-Peters.

The 25-year-old full-back came through the youth ranks of the north London club before making 24 appearances for the Lilywhites.

Despite showing plenty of promise for Tottenham Hotspur, the full-back was let go by the club in 2020. He was initially loaned out to Southampton who later signed him on a permanent basis.

He has not looked back since signing for the Saints and has even been capped for England twice. Walker-Peters has a brilliant last season for the Saints. In 37 games in all competitions last campaign, he chipped in with two goals and four assists for Ralph Hassenhuttl's side. Southampton are reportedly looking for suitors for the full-back and could sell him if they can land a good deal.

There is reportedly plenty of interest in the 25-year-old.

Here, we look at three clubs said to be chasing the signature of the two-time capped Three Lions star.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are said to be considering a move to bring the defender back to the club. Antonio Conte's system is highly reliant on flying wing-backs down both flanks and Walker-Peters would be a fantastic option for the Italian boss thanks to his ability of being capable of playing on both sides. Spurs also have a £30 million buy-back clause which they could look to activate.

Arsenal

Arsenal are another team that could do with a quality full-back who is capable of playing either as a left-back or right-back. The Gunners have quality options in Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney in the two full-back positions but were let down last season by injuries to both as they did not have capable enough backups. Signing Walker-Peters could mean that Arsenal could sign one player to solve two problems.

Manchester United

United now look good enough at left-back following the signing of Tyrell Malacia who will fight Luke Shaw and Alex Telles for a place. However, they could still do with the signing of a quality right-back as neither Aarron Wan Bissaka nor Diogo Dalot looks good enough to be first-choice. A move to Manchester United would arguably be the best choice for Walker-Peters in terms of first-team opportunities.