Three clubs linked with Liverpool outcast Ben Davies

Liverpool are looking to offload forgotten centre-back Ben Davies this summer as per various reports in England. The 26-year-old joined the Reds back in January 2021 when the Reds were struggling with major injuries at the heart of their defence.

Davies joined Jurgen Klopp's side at a time when they were missing their star defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip due to injuries. However, the January signing from Preston North End could not get his debut as Klopp opted for other options like Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and even midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho at central defence.

The Englishman spent the last season on loan at Sheffield United but could not make much of an impact at Bramall Lane.

Having spent one and half seasons at Anfield and yet to make his debut, Davies now looks to seek pastures new and the Reds are believed to be happy to sell him.

In this article, we will take a look at three clubs linked with the 26-year-old.

Rangers

Liverpool beat Rangers for the signature of Davies in January 2021 but the Gers are believed to be still keen on the former Preston North End defender. Giovanni van Bronckhorst is believed to have identified Davies as the replacement of Calvin Bassey with the Nigerian closing in on a move to Ajax. The Gers are leading the chase for the Englishman but face plenty of competition from elsewhere.

Burnley

Burnley have lost two of their star players this summer following their relegation. The Clarets have lost both James Tarkowski and Nick Pope with the duo moving to Everton and Newcastle United respectively. Newly appointed Burnley boss is believed to be pursuing a deal to sign Davies from Liverpool.

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough narrowly missed out on sixth place last time out but Chris Wilder's side looks determined to keep pushing for promotion next season. According to reports in England, Wilder is eyeing a move for Ben Davies as he looks to bolster his backline this summer.